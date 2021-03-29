UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, 1 Injured In Helicopter Crash In Alaska - Public Safety Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Five Killed, 1 Injured in Helicopter Crash in Alaska - Public Safety Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A helicopter crash in the area of Knik Glacier, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of the US city of Anchorage in Alaska, left five people dead and one passenger severely injured, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

"At approximately 2200 hours [06:00 GMT Sunday], Alaska State Troopers were notified of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris in the area of Knik Glacier. ... The rescuers found a sole survivor at the crash site and transported the individual for medical care; the survivor is currently in serious but stable condition. Five other occupants of the helicopter were found deceased," the authority said in a statement.

It added that the National Transportation Safety board was investigating the cause of the crash.

