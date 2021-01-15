UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, 11 Injured After Gold Mine Collapses In Colombia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:11 PM

Five Killed, 11 Injured After Gold Mine Collapses in Colombia - Reports

Five people have been killed and 11 more injured following the collapse of a gold mine in western Colombia, local media reported on Friday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Five people have been killed and 11 more injured following the collapse of a gold mine in western Colombia, local media reported on Friday, citing authorities.

The incident took place in the town of Santander de Quiliciao in the Cauca department on Thursday morning, according to the local Proclama Cauca y Valle newspaper.

Local authorities said the mine was shut down before the incident, adding that the mining that triggered the collapse was being conducted illegally.

