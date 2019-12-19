UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 11 Injured In Bomb Blast In Turkish-Controlled Area In Syria's North -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

Five Killed, 11 Injured in Bomb Blast in Turkish-Controlled Area in Syria's North -Reports

Five civilians have been killed and eleven more injured after a car bomb explosion hit the village of Tal Half, located in a Turkish-controlled area in northern Syria, the SANA news agency reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Five civilians have been killed and eleven more injured after a car bomb explosion hit the village of Tal Half, located in a Turkish-controlled area in northern Syria, the SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

The blast broke out near a municipality building at about noon (10:00 a.m. GMT), causing damage to nearby houses.

The village is situated west to Ras al-Ain - a border town that was captured by Turkey in October during the first days of its offensive against Kurdish militias in Syria. The nearby areas have since been rocked by a string of deadly car bomb blasts, blamed by Ankara on Kurdish militants, whom it views as terrorists.

This time, the Turkish Defense Ministry similarly accused Kurdish militants of committing the attack, which, it said, had left five people - including three children - killed.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Syria Turkey Car Ankara October Border

Recent Stories

Dacoit killed by firing of own accomplices in Fais ..

2 minutes ago

Rickshaw Union expresses solidarity with Kashmiris ..

2 minutes ago

Rain forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Judges in Iran's Revolut ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 230 cases

7 minutes ago

Minorities playing effective role for strengthenin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.