Five Killed, 11 Injured in Car Crash in Southern Egypt - Police

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Five people were killed and 11 were injured as a result of a three car pileup in Egypt's southern province of Sohag, the local police department said on Tuesday.

"The security services and emergency vehicles have dispatched to the scene [of the accident].

... Five people were killed and 11 others were injured," the police said, as quoted by Egypt's Al-Watan news outlet.

The accident took place on the eastern desert road in the center of Sohag's Akhmim town.

The police added that the crash was caused by reckless driving.