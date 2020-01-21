Five Killed, 11 Injured In Car Crash In Southern Egypt - Police
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:34 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Five people were killed and 11 were injured as a result of a three car pileup in Egypt's southern province of Sohag, the local police department said on Tuesday.
"The security services and emergency vehicles have dispatched to the scene [of the accident].
... Five people were killed and 11 others were injured," the police said, as quoted by Egypt's Al-Watan news outlet.
The accident took place on the eastern desert road in the center of Sohag's Akhmim town.
The police added that the crash was caused by reckless driving.