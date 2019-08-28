UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 31 Injured As Truck Catches Fire In Tunnel In China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

Five Killed, 31 Injured as Truck Catches Fire in Tunnel in China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Five people were killed and 31 were were injured as a truck caught fire in a tunnel in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, the CCTV news broadcaster reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 18.27 local time (10.

27 GMT) in a high-speed tunnel in the direction of Hangzhou-Linhai.

By early Wednesday local time, 36 people were hospitalized as a result of the incident, five of them died in the hospital, while eight of them were seriously injured, the broadcaster said.

It noted that the truck was transporting plastic and other flammable goods. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Died

Recent Stories

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

2 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

2 hours ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women play significant role in promoting t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.