Five Killed, 31 Injured as Truck Catches Fire in Tunnel in China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Five people were killed and 31 were were injured as a truck caught fire in a tunnel in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, the CCTV news broadcaster reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 18.27 local time (10.

27 GMT) in a high-speed tunnel in the direction of Hangzhou-Linhai.

By early Wednesday local time, 36 people were hospitalized as a result of the incident, five of them died in the hospital, while eight of them were seriously injured, the broadcaster said.

It noted that the truck was transporting plastic and other flammable goods. The cause of the incident is under investigation.