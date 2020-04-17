UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, 4 Injured in Gunmen Attack at US Airbase Bagram in Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Five employees of the US airbase Bagram in Afghanistan were killed and another four were injured in an attack of unidentified gunmen, a civilian source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Five employees of the Bagram Airfield were killed and four others were injured in an attack near to Bagram Airfield at about 10 p.m. tonight [17.30 GMT]," the source said.

