Five Killed, 5 Injured In Bus Accident In Russia's Bashkortostan - Emergencies Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Five Killed, 5 Injured in Bus Accident in Russia's Bashkortostan - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Five people were killed and five others were injured after a bus went off road in Russia's autonomous republic of Bashkortostan, the press office of the country's Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The bus went off road on the Ufa-Beloretsk highway.

According to the preliminary information, five people were killed and five others were injured," the press office said.

According to Russia's State Inspection for the Safety of Road Traffic, 10 people were sent to hospitals after the incident.

Russian investigators launched a criminal case into the bus incident. The central office of the Investigative Committee took the investigation under its control, the committee said.

A total of 39 people were on board the bus.

