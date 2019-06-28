Five killed, 9 wounded in southern Philippine blast

(@imziishan)

Five people were killed, including three soldiers, and nine others wounded in a bomb explosion at a military camp in Indanan town of Sulu province in southern Philippines Friday, an army spokesman said

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Five people were killed, including three soldiers, and nine others wounded in a bomb explosion at a military camp in Indanan town of Sulu province in southern Philippines Friday, an army spokesman said.

Army Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said the dead also included two civilians. The military blamed the attack on Abu Sayyaf gunmen notorious for carrying out kidnappings-for-ransom, bombings, ambushes to security personnel in Mindanao in the south. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

"This attack is meant to disrupt the intensified security operations tempo following a series of recent operational gains in the area," Zagala said.

"We vow to respond with formidable resolve," Zagala added, vowing to further intensify efforts to crush the terror groups.

The military has two versions of Friday's bombing incidents.

Zagala said the blast occurred at a military checkpoint. However, Maj. Arvin Encinas, spokesman for the military's Western Mindanao Command, said the blast occurred at a military camp.

Encinas said an investigation is underway to determine whether the attack was caused by an improvised bomb. "We cannot determine the type (of explosive) but definitely it's not grenade throwing," he said.

Moreover, Encinas said the military is also looking at the possibility that it was a suicide bombing attack.

"That is one of the angles that we are looking into. The investigation is not yet finished," Encinas added.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said, "Ground troops continue to establish the circumstances and identify the perpetrators behind this inhumane attack."