Five Killed After Tourist Plane, Microlight Collide In West France
Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:45 PM
Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Five people were killed after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France, the local government said on Saturday.
The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, Nadia Seghier, a local government official, told AFP.