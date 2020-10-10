UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed After Tourist Plane, Microlight Collide In West France

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France

Five people were killed after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France, the local government said on Saturday

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Five people were killed after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France, the local government said on Saturday.

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, Nadia Seghier, a local government official, told AFP.

Related Topics

France Government

Recent Stories

Upgraded system launched for expeditious processin ..

24 seconds ago

Trump to hold rallies next week in Pennsylvania an ..

26 seconds ago

11 suspects arrested, illicit weapons recovered

28 seconds ago

Karabakh Ceasefire Largely Observed Throughout Day ..

30 seconds ago

Gas blast kills five in Algeria

3 minutes ago

CDA asks residents to avoid burning garbage heaps

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.