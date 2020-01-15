UrduPoint.com
Five Killed As Sudan Crushes Revolt By Security Agents

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:33 PM

Five people, including two soldiers, were killed as Sudanese troops crushed a rebellion launched by agents of the country's security agency against a restructuring plan, officials and medics said Wednesday

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Five people, including two soldiers, were killed as Sudanese troops crushed a rebellion launched by agents of the country's security agency against a restructuring plan, officials and medics said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, heavy gunfire broke out at several Khartoum bases of the Directorate of General Intelligence Service, formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service, after some of its agents rejected a retirement plan proposed by the country's new authorities.

NISS agents were at the forefront of a crackdown on protesters during a nationwide uprising that led to the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir last April.

Late on Tuesday, troops from the regular army and from the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) stormed the bases amid heavy gunfire.

"We decided to storm the bases to end this rebellion... We have now taken control of these bases," Sudan's chief of staff Lieutenant General Osman Mohamed al-Hassan told reporters early on Wednesday.

"We lost two soldiers and four others, including two officers, have been wounded." Doctors close to the protest movement that led to Bashir's ouster said that three civilians -- all from the same family -- were killed by bullets near a NISS base in south Khartoum. A teenager was wounded.

Khartoum international airport reopened on Wednesday after the authorities shutit when the shooting erupted. One of the NISS bases lies close to the airport.

