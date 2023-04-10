Close
Five Killed, At Least 6 Injured In Kentucky Bank Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank shooting

Five people were killed and at least six others hospitalized following a shooting targeting a bank Monday in downtown Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, according to police who said the assailant had been neutralized

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Five people were killed and at least six others hospitalized following a shooting targeting a bank Monday in downtown Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, according to police who said the assailant had been neutralized.

Police tweeted that calls had come in around 8:30 am (1230 GMT) for an "active aggressor" at the Old National Bank in Louisville, the largest city in the southern state, and that officers were on the scene in "minutes." "Five people have been confirmed to have been killed inside. At least six were transported to University of Louisville hospital, including one officer with various injuries," a police spokesman told a press conference, adding he could not confirm the status of the injured.

"There is no active danger to the public at this time," said the spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Paul L. Humphrey.

"There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized," the police department confirmed on Twitter, while urging residents to stay clear of the area.

The incident triggered a massive police deployment outside the Old National bank building.

CNN reported that some people had been able to take refuge in the bank vault and lock themselves in -- contacting police from inside.

Fox affiliate WDRB cited a witness saying she heard multiple gunshots and breaking glass while in her car at an intersection near the site of the shooting.

