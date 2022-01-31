Five Killed By Roadside Bomb In Northern Kenya: Police
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Five people were killed Monday when a minibus in northeast Kenya was destroyed by a roadside bomb during an ambush by armed men near the border of Somalia, police said.
The attackers opened fire on the 14-seater vehicle after it ran over the explosive about eight kilometres (five miles) from Mandera town on the Kenya-Somali frontier.
"A General Service Unit patrol team, which was on foot and close to the area, responded and engaged the attackers, who fled towards Somalia border direction," a police report on the incident said.
The attackers used guns and rocket-propelled grenades during the assault, the report added.