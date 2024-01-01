Five killed in attacks on Donetsk, Odesa: local authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Five people were killed in attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa region and the eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities said on Monday as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalates.

"As of 2:00 (2300 GMT), there were preliminary 13 wounded and four dead," Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed head of Donetsk said on Telegram.

He described the attack as "massive shelling from multiple launch rocket systems".

In Odesa, local governor Oleg Kiper said one person died in a Russian drone attack, adding three others were wounded.

Several buildings were hit and damaged by "downed drones", he said on Telegram.

"Fires broke out in residential buildings in different areas of the city," Kiper said.

The attacks are the latest in a wave of salvos since Friday, which saw the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

Over the weekend, the two sides traded blame for the pummelling of civilian areas in their shared frontier region.