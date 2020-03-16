UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Blast, Fire At Oil, Gas Facility In Malaysia's Southern State

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:53 PM

Five killed in blast, fire at oil, gas facility in Malaysia's southern state

A blast and fire on Sunday killed five workers at the Pengerang Integrated Complex near Kota Tinggi in Malaysia's southern state of Johor, local media reported Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A blast and fire on Sunday killed five workers at the Pengerang Integrated Complex near Kota Tinggi in Malaysia's southern state of Johor, local media reported Monday.

Johor state Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Pauzan Ahmad said an emergency call had been received by the state operations center before midnight on Sunday.

"Upon arriving at the location, the team found that an explosion and fire occurred at the plant diesel hydrotreater unit which uses hydrogen to remove sulphur waste from raw diesel," he was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.

He said five had been killed and one more individual had sustained severe burns, adding that efforts were underway to put out the fire while the cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) said in a statement its emergency response team had been activated and is currently working closely with the authorities, adding that the situation is under control.

PRefChem is a strategic alliance of two of the world's largest national oil companies - Petroliam Nasional Bhd (PETRONAS), the national oil company of Malaysia, and Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia.

