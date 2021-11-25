Five killed in car bombing in Somalia capital: security official

Five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, a security official said, in the latest attack to hit the troubled country

"There was a car bomb blast... the death of five people was confirmed and fifteen others were wounded", security official Mohamed Abdillahi told AFP, adding that students were among the injured victims.