Five Killed In Car Bombing In Somalia Capital: Security Official

Thu 25th November 2021

Five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, a security official said, in the latest attack to hit the troubled country

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, a security official said, in the latest attack to hit the troubled country.

"There was a car bomb blast... the death of five people was confirmed and fifteen others were wounded", security official Mohamed Abdillahi told AFP, adding that students were among the injured victims.

