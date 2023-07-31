Five killed in central Ukraine as Moscow says intensified strikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine killed five and wounded dozens on Monday, as Russia said it stepped up strikes against Ukrainian military facilities in response to attacks on its territory, including Moscow.

Two missiles landed close to the centre of Kryvyi Rig just after 9:00 am (0600 GMT), Ukrainian interior minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother, while 64 people were injured, according to local authorities.

"(Several) people may still remain under the rubble," the head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul said.

One of the strikes hit a large nine-storey residential apartment block, punching a huge hole in the facade that destroyed flats on several floors and sparked a fire.

Firefighters were using a cherry-picker crane to direct jets of water at the fire, while the emergency ministry said part of the building had collapsed while rubble was being cleared.

As the toll of the strike rose, Russia said it had intensified attacks on military infrastructure in Ukraine after increasingly frequent drone assaults blamed on Kyiv.