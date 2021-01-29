UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In COVID-19 Hospital Fire In Bucharest - Reports

Fri 29th January 2021

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Five people are dead after a major coronavirus hospital in the Romanian capital of Bucharest caught fire on Friday, the Digi 24 channel reported, citing the interior ministry.

Initially, media reported four fatalities, but one more body was found hours after the blaze was put out at the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases is one of the main coronavirus hospitals in Romania. When the fire broke out, some 100 patients were inside the building.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

