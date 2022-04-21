UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Defense Research Institute Fire In Russia's Tver - Emergency Services

April 21, 2022

Five Killed in Defense Research Institute Fire in Russia's Tver - Emergency Services

A fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver has killed five people and injured 21 others, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

A fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver has killed five people and injured 21 others, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to updated information, 26 people were injured in a fire at the research institute, five of them died,"a spokesman of the emergency services said.

