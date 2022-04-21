A fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver has killed five people and injured 21 others, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver has killed five people and injured 21 others, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to updated information, 26 people were injured in a fire at the research institute, five of them died,"a spokesman of the emergency services said.