Five Killed In Heavy Blast In Yemen's Aden Airport As New Government Arrives - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Five people were killed and over 20 were injured as a result of a violent explosion that took place on Wednesday in Yemen's Aden airport as the country's new government arrived in the city following the inauguration ceremony, a local source told Sputnik, specifying that these are preliminary figures.

No minister of the fresh-formed Yemeni government was injured as a result of the blast, the source said, adding that they were inside the plane at that moment.

All of the ministers were transferred to the Maasheeq presidential palace in Aden.

More Stories From World

