Five Killed In Heavy Blast In Yemen's Aden Airport As New Government Arrives - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Five people were killed and over 20 were injured as a result of a violent explosion that took place on Wednesday in Yemen's Aden airport as the country's new government arrived in the city following the inauguration ceremony, a local source told Sputnik, specifying that these are preliminary figures.
No minister of the fresh-formed Yemeni government was injured as a result of the blast, the source said, adding that they were inside the plane at that moment.
All of the ministers were transferred to the Maasheeq presidential palace in Aden.