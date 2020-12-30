(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Five people were killed and over 20 were injured as a result of a violent explosion that took place on Wednesday in Yemen's Aden airport as the country's new government arrived in the city following the inauguration ceremony, a local source told Sputnik, specifying that these are preliminary figures.

No minister of the fresh-formed Yemeni government was injured as a result of the blast, the source said, adding that they were inside the plane at that moment.

All of the ministers were transferred to the Maasheeq presidential palace in Aden.