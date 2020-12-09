UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Helicopter Crash In Eastern France, Pilot Seriously Injured - Prefect

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:30 AM

Five Killed in Helicopter Crash in Eastern France, Pilot Seriously Injured - Prefect

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Savoie department in eastern France, the pilot was seriously injured and he is being evacuated, the department prefect said.

Earlier reports said a helicopter of the French Air Service (SAF) crashed at about 6 p.m. GMT on Tuesday.

There were four SAF personnel and two rescuers on board. The incident occurred at an altitude of 1,800 meters.

During a press conference, broadcast by BMTV, the prefect of the department confirmed that the helicopter pilot had ejected. He is in critical condition, he is now being evacuated, the official said.

The other five people on board the plane were killed, he added.

An investigation into the causes of the disaster is underway.

