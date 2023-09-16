Open Menu

Five Killed In House Collapse In North India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 06:29 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :At least five persons, including three children, died and a few others were injured when a house collapsed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, confirmed a local cop with Xinhua over phone Saturday.

The mishap occurred during the early hours of the day at the house located inside a Railway Colony near the Alambagh area of the state capital Lucknow.

All the four dead belonged to the same family.

The house was declared unfit for residing in the recent past, but the family continued to live there.

"The ill-fated house was very old. It was declared unfit for residing. It collapsed at a time when the deceased were sleeping. The dead included husband, wife, and three children," said the cop.

According to him, those injured were admitted to a local hospital.

