Five killed in Indian pesticide factory blast

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):At least five people were killed and 46 others suffered severe burn injures on Wednesday in a blast at a pesticides factory in western India, authorities said.

Almost 5,000 people living in two villages near the plant in the Bharuch district of Gujarat state were evacuated as a precaution after a storage tank exploded, local official M D Modia said.

"The fire is yet not under control and firefighters are working on it," he added. "However, there has been no gas leakage and hence no threat to nearby population."Industrial accidents are common in India due to sometimes lax safety standards. Many factories are currently resuming operations as India's coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Last month 12 people were killed in a gas leak at a chemicals plant in Visakhapatnam in eastern India owned by South Korea's LG Chem.