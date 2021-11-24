UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Israel Strikes On Syria: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:47 PM

Five killed in Israel strikes on Syria: monitor

Israeli strikes targeting a part of Syria where fighters loyal to Lebanon's Hezbollah are based killed five people Wednesday, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Israeli strikes targeting a part of Syria where fighters loyal to Lebanon's Hezbollah are based killed five people Wednesday, a war monitor said.

The Israeli missiles struck an area near three villages in the west of Homs province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a wide network of sources on the ground.

Three Syrian soldiers as well as two Syrian militiamen affiliated with Hezbollah were killed in the early morning strikes, the monitoring organisation said.

The official Syrian news agency SANA, citing a military official, had reported earlier that two civilians had been killed and seven people injured in Israeli "aerial aggression".

Syria's air defences "repelled the aggression and shot down most" of the missiles, SANA said, quoting the same source.

The Israeli military, which rarely acknowledges individual strikes on Syria, declined to comment on "reports in the foreign media".

Israel has said repeatedly it will not allow neighbouring Syria to become a launchpad for its foe Iran.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

SANA had reported on November 8 that two Syrian soldiers were injured by Israeli missile strikes on areas in the centre and the west of the country.

On October 30, five pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in an Israeli strike that destroyed Hezbollah and Iranian weapons and ammunition near the Syrian capital, the monitor said.

An Israeli strike in mid-October killed nine pro-government fighters near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria, according to the same source.

Related Topics

Injured Syria Israel Iran Same Lebanon October November Media Government

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Wit ..

Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With Merkel on Thursday

36 seconds ago
 French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Mi ..

French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Migration Issue at Belarus-Polan ..

37 seconds ago
 No Disruption on Berlin's Public Transport Recorde ..

No Disruption on Berlin's Public Transport Recorded As Tough Virus Curbs Take Ef ..

39 seconds ago
 WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in ..

WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in December - RDIF CEO

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers condolence to Amir C ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers condolence to Amir Chandio on brother's death

3 minutes ago
 Pro-business Free Democrats to run German finance ..

Pro-business Free Democrats to run German finance ministry: pact

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.