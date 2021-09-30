UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Israel Youth Group Bus Crash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Five killed in Israel youth group bus crash

Five people including three youngsters were killed in Israel Wednesday when a bus and a car crashed near the northern town of Hurfeish, rescue officials said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Five people including three youngsters were killed in Israel Wednesday when a bus and a car crashed near the northern town of Hurfeish, rescue officials said.

Those killed included a five-year-old girl, two boys aged 12 and 15, as well as a man and a woman, the Magen David Adom rescue agency said in a statement.

A total of 35 people were rushed to hospital, with three airlifted by helicopter with serious injuries, the MDA added.

