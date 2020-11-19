Five Killed in Landslide in Illegal Mine in Ecuador - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) At least five people have been killed in a landslide in an illegal mine in the north-west of Ecuador, the Ecuadorian National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) said, adding that three persons have been rescued.

The accident happened on Wednesday in Esmeraldas region, in northwestern Ecuador, during illegal excavation which triggered a 40-cubic meters (1,413 cubic feet) landslide.

According to SNGRE reports, five people have been declared dead, four of whom are adults and one,� a minor.

SNGRE Director Rommel Salazar said that the government activated emergency plans for search and rescue activities to exclude any other victims.