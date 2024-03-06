Five Killed In LPG Cylinder Blasts In India's Uttar Pradesh
Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Five members of a family were killed and four injured as two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded following a fire inside a house in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Wednesday
The incident took place in Hata Hazrat Sahab area of Kakori town in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.
It took several hours for the firefighters to douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading in the neighborhood, according to the police.
Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.
