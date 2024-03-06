Open Menu

Five Killed In LPG Cylinder Blasts In India's Uttar Pradesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh

Five members of a family were killed and four injured as two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded following a fire inside a house in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Wednesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Five members of a family were killed and four injured as two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded following a fire inside a house in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hata Hazrat Sahab area of Kakori town in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

It took several hours for the firefighters to douse the blaze and prevent it from spreading in the neighborhood, according to the police.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire LPG Police Lucknow Gas Family From

Recent Stories

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local governme ..

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

7 minutes ago
 Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

7 minutes ago
 Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champ ..

Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final

7 minutes ago
 Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

7 minutes ago
 SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness works ..

SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in H ..

7 minutes ago
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 ..

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

24 minutes ago
 Two more women become members of KP assembly

Two more women become members of KP assembly

24 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents

24 minutes ago
 Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

24 minutes ago
 Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023

Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023

24 minutes ago
 Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World