Five killed in north China traffic accident

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Five people were killed in a traffic accident in an expressway tunnel in north China's Shanxi Province on Wednesday, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident took place at 5:24 p.m.

Wednesday when a coach carrying 32 people crashed into the wall of the Fenghuangling tunnel on the Cangzhou-Yulin Expressway.

The driver and four passengers were killed while three other passengers were severely injured, according to the local traffic police.

The injured have been sent to local hospitals for treatment. An investigation into the accident is underway.

