Five Killed in Poland as Cessna Plane Crashes Into Hangar - Fire Service

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A Cessna aircraft has crashed into a hangar in central Poland, killing five people and injuring another five, a spokeswoman for the Polish State Fire Service, Monika Nowakowska-Brynda, said on Monday.

The plane attempting to land in bad weather conditions has crashed into a hangar where ten people were sheltered in the Chrcynno District, near the town of Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki in the Masovian Voivodeship, Nowakowska-Brynda told journalists.

"My current knowledge is that 14 people were involved in the crash: five of them died, five were injured and another five suffered no injuries," she said.

The number of people on board has not been specified yet. This model of aircraft is generally used for parachuting.

Four helicopters were taking part in the rescue operation, the spokeswoman for the Polish Medical Air Rescue Service, Justyna Sichancka, said.

Search and rescue operations involving large numbers of firefighters and special equipment are ongoing at the crash site.