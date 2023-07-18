Open Menu

Five Killed In Poland As Cessna Plane Crashes Into Hangar - Fire Service

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Five Killed in Poland as Cessna Plane Crashes Into Hangar - Fire Service

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A Cessna aircraft has crashed into a hangar in central Poland, killing five people and injuring another five, a spokeswoman for the Polish State Fire Service, Monika Nowakowska-Brynda, said on Monday.

The plane attempting to land in bad weather conditions has crashed into a hangar where ten people were sheltered in the Chrcynno District, near the town of Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki in the Masovian Voivodeship, Nowakowska-Brynda told journalists.

"My current knowledge is that 14 people were involved in the crash: five of them died, five were injured and another five suffered no injuries," she said.

The number of people on board has not been specified yet. This model of aircraft is generally used for parachuting.

Four helicopters were taking part in the rescue operation, the spokeswoman for the Polish Medical Air Rescue Service, Justyna Sichancka, said.

Search and rescue operations involving large numbers of firefighters and special equipment are ongoing at the crash site.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Died Poland SITE

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

2 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

2 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

2 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

2 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

2 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

2 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

3 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World