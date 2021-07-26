UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Rain-triggered Floods In Western Mongolia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:16 PM

Five people were killed after rain-triggered floods hit the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai over the weekend, the country's National Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday

Five people were killed after rain-triggered floods hit the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai over the weekend, the country's National Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday.

The disasters occurred in Khaliun and Chandmani soums (administrative subdivisions) of the province, and the decedents were aged 7-62, said the agency.

Heavy rains are expected to lash major parts of the country in the coming days, the agency said.

