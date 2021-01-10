UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Shooting Spree In US' Illinois, Suspect Shot Dead By Police - Reports

Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Five people, including a security guard, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a shooting spree that began in Chicago and ended in neighboring Evanston in the US state of Illinois on Saturday, NBC Chicago reported, citing authorities.

According to the channel, police first received a report of a shooting in a pharmacy. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect ran into an IHOP restaurant in Evanston, where he took a woman hostage.

The woman was shot by the suspect and has since been hospitalized.

In a shootout with police, the suspect was wounded and was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

