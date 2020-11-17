UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Somalia Restaurant Suicide Attack

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:48 PM

Five killed in Somalia restaurant suicide attack

Five people, some of them police, were killed and more than 10 injured Tuesday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber attacked a restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, police said

The officer and witnesses said the attacker walked into the restaurant near a police academy and blew himself up.

"The death of five people, two of them members of the police, were confirmed, and more than 10 others were wounded," Mohamed Abdirahman, a police officer at the scene, told AFP.

"The wounded people were rushed to hospital, some of them with serious injuries."Witness Abdukadir Hussein said there had been dozens of people in the restaurant when the blast occurred.

