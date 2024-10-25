Five Killed In Turkish Strikes On PKK Allies: Iraqi Local Sources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Turkish air strikes on northern Iraq targeting a group affiliated with Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) killed five people on Friday, local sources said.
The strikes came after a Syria war monitor said Turkish drone strikes had killed 27 civilians in Syria in a 24-hour military escalation, after an attack on Wednesday at state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara, which Turkey said killed five people.
After the Ankara attack, Turkey's defence ministry had announced strikes against sites linked to the PKK in Iraq and Syria.
"A series of Turkish air strikes targeted the Sinjar Resistance Units," a security official told AFP, reporting a total of five people killed, as the PKK claimed Wednesday's attack.
