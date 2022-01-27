UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Ukraine In Shooting By Serviceman Of National Guard - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Five Killed in Ukraine in Shooting by Serviceman of National Guard - Interior Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Five people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting by a serviceman of the Ukrainian National Guard who opened fire with AK Kalashnikov rifle on the territory of a factory in the Ukrainian City of Dnipro, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"At 03:40 (01:40 GMT) a tragedy occurred on the territory of the Yuzhmash Southern Machine-Building Plant. A serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, Conscript Ryabchuk Artemy Yuryevich, born in 2001, upon being given a weapon, shot at National Guard watch on duty from a Kalashnikov rifle for unknown reasons, after which he fled with the weapon.

As a result, five people were killed and five more were injured," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, four died on the scene while one serviceman died of gunshot wounds while under medical care.

A police operation was launched in the city, with personnel of the national police and national guard units were put on high alert.

Motives for the crime are still unknown.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Died Alert From Weapon

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 25 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 25 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

55 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

11 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

11 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>