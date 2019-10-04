UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Ukraine Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Five killed in Ukraine plane crash

Five people died when a transport plane crashed Friday while coming in to land in western Ukraine, emergency services said

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Five people died when a transport plane crashed Friday while coming in to land in western Ukraine, emergency services said.

The Antonov-12 with eight people on board crash-landed 1.

5 kilometres (just over a mile) from the runway at Lviv airport.

The surviving three passengers were hospitalised in a serious condition after being trapped in the wreckage, the emergency service said.

It added the aircraft was operated by Kiev-based company UkraineAir Alliance and flying in from Vigo in Spain.

