Five Killed In Ukraine Plane Crash
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:40 PM
Five people died when a transport plane crashed Friday while coming in to land in western Ukraine, emergency services said
The Antonov-12 with eight people on board crash-landed 1.
5 kilometres (just over a mile) from the runway at Lviv airport.
The surviving three passengers were hospitalised in a serious condition after being trapped in the wreckage, the emergency service said.
It added the aircraft was operated by Kiev-based company UkraineAir Alliance and flying in from Vigo in Spain.