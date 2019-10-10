UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Week Of Ecuador Fuel Price Protests: Official

Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:46 PM

Five killed in week of Ecuador fuel price protests: official

Five civilians, including an indigenous leader, have been killed in a week of nationwide protests in Ecuador against a government decision to slash fuel subsidies, the country's ombudsman said Thursday

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Five civilians, including an indigenous leader, have been killed in a week of nationwide protests in Ecuador against a government decision to slash fuel subsidies, the country's ombudsman said Thursday.

The first victim was hit by a vehicle on Sunday in the southern province of Azuay, and the other four all died during clashes in the capital Quito, the ombudsman's office said.

Clashes between the mostly indigenous demonstrators and security forces have marred mass protests against fuel hikes in Quito over the past two days.

