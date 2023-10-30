Five killed in West Bank during Israeli raids: ministry

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in the West Bank on Monday, said health officials in the occupied territory, as violence has escalated amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in the West Bank on Monday, said health officials in the occupied territory, as violence has escalated amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The army said its forces encountered explosive devices in a raid on Jenin and labelled another incursion, near Hebron, a "counterterrorism operation".

The Palestinian health ministry said four people aged 23 to 28 were killed during the Israeli early morning raid on the northern city of Jenin.

According to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, "more than 100 military vehicles and two bulldozers" took part.

The raid targeted Jenin and its refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

Another nine people were wounded, a ministry statement said.

Military drones hovered over the area and army snipers were positioned on buildings around Jenin's main hospital, Wafa said.

Part of the hospital's perimeter wall was demolished by armoured military bulldozers.

The Israeli military said its troops uncovered "explosive devices that were planted under the roads in order to attack the forces" during the raid in Jenin.