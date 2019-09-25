UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, Nearly 90 People Injured In Train Accident In Southeastern Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) At least five people have been killed and 87 injured in a train accident in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, local media reported on Wednesday.

A train traveling from the Shuru area in Kurin district derailed because the tracks were covered in sand, ISNA news agency reported.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Railroads in the middle East are under constant threat of being covered by sand blown in by strong winds. This causes major problems for train traffic in the region.

