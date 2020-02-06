UrduPoint.com
Five Kurdish Militants Surrender To Security Forces In Southeastern Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:58 PM

Five Kurdish Militants Surrender to Security Forces in Southeastern Turkey - Reports

Five members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization, have surrendered to the Turkish security forces in the country's southeastern Sirnak province, media reported on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Five members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization, have surrendered to the Turkish security forces in the country's southeastern Sirnak province, media reported on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, one of the surrendered terrorists is on Turkey's wanted list in the grey category with a bounty of about $84,000, the Anadolu news agency reported. The grey category is the fifth category in Turkey's wanted list that follows the red one, where the most wanted terrorists are placed, and blue, green and orange categories.

The news agency stated that since the beginning of the year, 24 PKK militants had surrendered to the Turkish forces.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

