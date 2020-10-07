UrduPoint.com
Five Kyrgyz Opposition Parties Announce Formation Of Coordination Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:27 PM

Five Kyrgyz opposition parties on Wednesday announced the formation of a coordination council, the second of its kind, amid political turmoil in the country following a botched parliamentary election.

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News - 07th October, 2020) Five Kyrgyz opposition parties on Wednesday announced the formation of a coordination council, the second of its kind, amid political turmoil in the country following a botched parliamentary election.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after another 13 opposition parties announced a similar coordination council.

"We are creating a new coordination council that will include the leaders of our parties," a representative said at a news conference.

The parties of Chon Kazat, Ordo, Yiman Nuru, Reforma and Meken Yntymagy announced their refusal to recognize Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister and demanded the dissolution of the Kyrgyz parliament.

Kyrgyzstan was plunged into political chaos after a parliamentary election on Sunday saw just four parties from 16 win seats. Protesters poured into the squares of capital Bishkek and Monday stormed the country's seat of power. Opposition politician Japarov and Ex-President Almazbek Atambayev were freed from prison by mobs of protesters.

The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has subsequently annulled the results of the vote.�

