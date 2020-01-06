UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Mali Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

Five Mali soldiers killed by roadside bomb

Five Malian soldiers were killed on Monday in roadside bomb attack in the volatile centre of the country, a government spokesperson said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Five Malian soldiers were killed on Monday in roadside bomb attack in the volatile centre of the country, a government spokesperson said.

Malian forces were travelling in the region of Alatona in the centre of Mali Monday morning when their convoy hit the homemade bomb, destroying four vehicles.

"Reinforcements are already in place for the operation to neutralise the enemies," the spokesperson Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Vehicles Mali Government

Recent Stories

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

1 minute ago

Flight change fees waived for Australians affected ..

31 minutes ago

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

46 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister, Iran Official Discuss Si ..

3 minutes ago

School education Deptt extends winter vacation

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes closing of marri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.