Five Mali Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb
Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:13 PM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Five Malian soldiers were killed on Monday in roadside bomb attack in the volatile centre of the country, a government spokesperson said.
Malian forces were travelling in the region of Alatona in the centre of Mali Monday morning when their convoy hit the homemade bomb, destroying four vehicles.
"Reinforcements are already in place for the operation to neutralise the enemies," the spokesperson Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.