UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Mali Soldiers Killed In Checkpoint Attack: Army Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Five Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack: army source

Five Malian soldiers were killed when militants armed with rocket launchers attacked a checkpoint in a central region of the conflict-torn nation, a military source and local official said Monday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Five Malian soldiers were killed when militants armed with rocket launchers attacked a checkpoint in a central region of the conflict-torn nation, a military source and local official said Monday.

"At least five soldiers were killed on Sunday in Mondoro during a jihadist attack," said a source from the Mali army base in Mopti, the largest town in the region, adding that the assailants had also "suffered losses".

A local official said the militants had launched the assault "using rocket launchers fired at parked military vehicles".

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Vehicles Mali Mopti Sunday From

Recent Stories

KP Govt imposes health emergency in KP to curb Cor ..

4 minutes ago

Established an emergency control room

4 minutes ago

12 proclaimed offenders arrested in Feb

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

1 minute ago

New study shows Himalayan Towns facing increased w ..

1 minute ago

PWPA issues advisory to avoid women's cyber harass ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.