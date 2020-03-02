Five Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack: army source

(@FahadShabbir)

Five Malian soldiers were killed when militants armed with rocket launchers attacked a checkpoint in a central region of the conflict-torn nation, a military source and local official said Monday

"At least five soldiers were killed on Sunday in Mondoro during a jihadist attack," said a source from the Mali army base in Mopti, the largest town in the region, adding that the assailants had also "suffered losses".

A local official said the militants had launched the assault "using rocket launchers fired at parked military vehicles".