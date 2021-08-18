Five Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Cell Detained in Crimea - Russian Federal Security Service

A cell of Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (banned in Russia) was dismantled in Crimea, and two of its leaders and three active participants were detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed on Wednesday

"The activities of a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir international terrorist organization (banned in Russia by a 2003 decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation) were suppressed, two ringleaders and three active participants were detained," the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB accused the detainees of carrying out "anti-constitutional activities based on the doctrine of creation of a global caliphate and destruction of secular institutions, and aimed at violently overthrowing the current government."

They are charged with spreading terrorist ideology and recruiting local Muslims.