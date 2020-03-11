(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Five members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while working to prevent the epidemic from worsening, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, citing IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif, five corps servicemen and several members of the Basij volunteer militia died while participating in efforts to provide health care for those in need.

There are currently 100,000 members of the IRGC and Basij engaged in these efforts, Sharif added.

As of Wednesday, Iran's Health Ministry has reported 9,000 COVID-19 cases and 354 fatalities.