Five Migrants Arrested Over Greek Camp Fire: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Five migrants arrested over Greek camp fire: minister

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrested five migrants suspected of setting a fire that destroyed Europe's largest camp of Moria last week, a minister said Tuesday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrested five migrants suspected of setting a fire that destroyed Europe's largest camp of Moria last week, a minister said Tuesday.

"Five young foreign nationals have been arrested, and a sixth has been identified and is sought," Citizen's Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis told state agency ANA.

More Stories From World

