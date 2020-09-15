Five Migrants Arrested Over Greek Camp Fire: Minister
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:04 PM
Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrested five migrants suspected of setting a fire that destroyed Europe's largest camp of Moria last week, a minister said Tuesday
"Five young foreign nationals have been arrested, and a sixth has been identified and is sought," Citizen's Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis told state agency ANA.