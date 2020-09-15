UrduPoint.com
Five Migrants Arrested Over Greek Camp Fire: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Five migrants arrested over Greek camp fire: minister

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrested five migrants suspected of setting a fire that destroyed Europe's largest camp of Moria last week, the minister responsible for policing said Tuesday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrested five migrants suspected of setting a fire that destroyed Europe's largest camp of Moria last week, the minister responsible for policing said Tuesday.

"Five young foreign nationals have been arrested, and a sixth has been identified and is sought," Citizen's Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis told state agency ANA.

A local police source told AFP an operation to round up suspects hadtaken place on Monday on the roadside where thousands of asylum seekershave been sleeping since the camp burned down on September 8.

More Stories From World

