Five Migrants Die in Failed Sea Crossing to Canary Islands - Spanish Rescuers

Five migrants have died at sea en route to Spain's Canary Islands, the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service told Sputnik on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Five migrants have died at sea en route to Spain's Canary Islands, the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A lifeboat rescued 48 migrants after the vessel in distress was discovered 135 miles (217 kilometers) off the island of Gran Canaria.

"After questioning the surviving migrants, the national police found that four had died at sea and one was found dead on the boat," the rescue service said, adding that all migrants were men from African countries.

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry's figures, over 41,800 migrants arrived in Spain last year alone, including over 23,000 who came directly to the islands, which is 750 percent more than in 2019. In the first months of 2021, the country saw over 2,300 new migrant arrivals.

More Stories From World

