UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Migrants Die Trying To Reach Spain's Canary Islands

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:31 PM

Five migrants die trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands

Five African migrants have died trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands by boat, officials said Friday, two days after another vessel was spotted near the archipelago with 15 dead migrants on board

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Five African migrants have died trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands by boat, officials said Friday, two days after another vessel was spotted near the archipelago with 15 dead migrants on board.

A Spanish air force patrol plane detected the boat about 110 miles (180 kilometres) southeast of the island of Gran Canaria and alerted Spain's maritime rescue service which intercepted the vessel, a spokeswoman for the service said.

Rescuers found 12 people on board, several of them in poor health, and four bodies, she added.

Two of the migrants were evacuated by helicopter to a health centre in Gran Canaria, where one of them later died.

Spain's maritime rescue service discovered a boat near the island on Wednesday with 15 dead migrants on board.

At the beginning of the month at least 27 migrants who were trying to reach the Canaries died when their vessel failed off the coast of Mauritania.

Illegal migration to the islands, in the Atlantic Ocean west of Morocco, has risen over six-fold this year to 3,448 people as of August 16, despite a 26.6 percent drop in overall seaborne arrivals to Spain, according to interior ministry data.

Migrant rights groups say heightened security across the Mediterranean is likely driving more migrants to risk the perilous Atlantic crossing.

A total of 239 migrants have died trying to reach the Canaries between January 1 and August 19, compared to 210 during all of last year, and just 43 in 2018, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Related Topics

Dead Interior Ministry Poor Died Spain Mauritania Morocco January August 2018 All

Recent Stories

Ukraine in Talks With Foreign Developers to Mass P ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistan's earns US $489 million from travel servi ..

59 seconds ago

All Members of Small Body to Attend Syria Constitu ..

1 minute ago

Shireen Mazari condoles sad demise of Mir Hasil Kh ..

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch terms issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to KP ..

5 minutes ago

SC directs Sindh govt to vacate govt houses from i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.