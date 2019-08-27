Five Migrants Killed, 65 Rescued by Libya After Shipwreck in Mediterranean - Navy

The Libyan coast guard discovered bodies of five irregular migrants and saved 65 others during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean after a ship was reported drowning, the spokesperson for the Navy affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik on Tuesday

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Libyan coast guard discovered bodies of five irregular migrants and saved 65 others during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean after a ship was reported drowning, the spokesperson for the Navy affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Ayoub Kacem, the rescue operation was launched after the coast guard received message that a boat with irregular migrants aboard crashed some 14 km (8.6 miles) off the Libyan coast and needed help. Rescuers managed to save a total of 65 migrants while five others - three men, a woman and a child - were found dead, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that at least 40 people feared dead in the shipwreck.

According to the UNHCR, the majority of rescued migrants were nationals of Sudan and other North African countries, including Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

The so-called Mediterranean route is one of the most popular, but also the most dangerous tracks of irregular migration to the European continent. Thousands of illegal migrants risk their lives embarking upon a sea passage on unsafe, decrepit boats not designed for such long transfers and often operated by smugglers. According to the International Organization for Migration, an approximate 600 people died since January trying to reach the European Union by sea via the Mediterranean.