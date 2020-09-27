UrduPoint.com
Five Militants Die In Explosion While Planning Terrorist Attack In Iraq - Security Forces

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 06:30 AM

Five Militants Die in Explosion While Planning Terrorist Attack in Iraq - Security Forces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) At least five militants preparing a terrorist attack in Iraq died while trying to mount an explosive device on a vehicle, Iraqi security forces said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The vehicle exploded in the town of Rutba in Iraq's western Al Anbar province, at a hiding spot of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), the security forces said.

"As a result, five militants who were mounting the explosive device were killed," the statement from the Iraqi security forces says.

A week ago, Iraqi media reported that security forces had foiled a series of terrorist attacks across the country and detained one of the IS ringleaders.

The Iraqi authorities announced the country's full liberation from IS in late 2017. However, government forces continue operations against separate terrorist cells that remain dormant in certain parts of the country.

