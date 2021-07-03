Five Militants Neutralized in Southern Russia - Antiterrorism Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Five militants were neutralized in Russia's southern city of Nalchik during a counterterrorist operation, the National Antiterrorism Committee said Saturday.

"As a result of the exchange of fire, five militants were eliminated.

There are no injured among civilians or the law enforcement," the committee said.

The militants, who were trapped inside a home in a Nalchik suburb, opened fire in response to the law enforcement's suggestion for them to surrender. A special counteterrorism alert was declared in the nearby area.